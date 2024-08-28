LEMONCHAIN Trading Up 11.9% This Week (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. LEMONCHAIN has a total market cap of $32,064.40 and approximately $3,958.61 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

