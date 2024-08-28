Leonard M. Tannenbaum Purchases 10,000 Shares of Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Stock

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 376,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,029,786.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sunrise Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Get Sunrise Realty Trust alerts:

Sunrise Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrise Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SUNS

Sunrise Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ: SUNS) is an institutional lender that originates and funds loans to commercial real estate projects in the Southern United States. The firm seeks to target loans with investment rates in the mid-teens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.