Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW) Short Interest Up 766.7% in August

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 766.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Lexaria Bioscience Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Lexaria Bioscience stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. Lexaria Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

