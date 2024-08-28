Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,046 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,346,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Mango Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $3,181,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 279.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 82,261 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $106.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

NASDAQ LBRDA traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.86 and a 200 day moving average of $55.63. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $95.61.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

