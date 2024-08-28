LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.0 million-$210.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.8 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. 57,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,490. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. LifeVantage has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.90 million, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.81.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

