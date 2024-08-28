LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.0 million-$210.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.8 million.
LifeVantage Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. 57,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,490. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. LifeVantage has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.90 million, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.81.
About LifeVantage
