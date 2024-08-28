Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 352.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,035 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LGND traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.00. The stock had a trading volume of 94,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,239. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $112.13.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 79.30% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 1,157 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $122,109.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,093,448.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $122,109.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,093,448.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd C. Davis acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,979,943.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,791 shares of company stock worth $3,122,035. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

