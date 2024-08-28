LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Director Mona D. Albertine Sells 10,000 Shares

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) Director Mona D. Albertine sold 10,000 shares of LINKBANCORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $65,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,863.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LINKBANCORP Stock Performance

Shares of LINKBANCORP stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,564. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $240.20 million, a P/E ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Get LINKBANCORP alerts:

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). LINKBANCORP had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

LINKBANCORP Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -115.38%.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Read Our Latest Report on LNKB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LINKBANCORP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNKB. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter worth $1,724,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

About LINKBANCORP

(Get Free Report)

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LINKBANCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINKBANCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.