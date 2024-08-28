Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Insider Novelette Murray Sells 8,411 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) insider Novelette Murray sold 8,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $186,892.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,304.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Liquidity Services Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:LQDT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.09. 87,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,901. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $673.35 million, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $93.61 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LQDT shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

