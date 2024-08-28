Lista DAO (LISTA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $68.75 Million

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. In the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lista DAO has a market cap of $68.75 million and $19.06 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lista DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000579 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lista DAO Profile

Lista DAO’s launch date was August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,770,655 tokens. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao.

Lista DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 202,171,248.20677716 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.34914205 USD and is down -13.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $18,575,874.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lista DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lista DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

