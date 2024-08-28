Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,406 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $45,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $483,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ping Fu sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $164,248.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,759.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,201 shares of company stock worth $788,464 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 0.4 %

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.78. 18,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,093. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.52. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.56, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

