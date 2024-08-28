LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

LIXIL Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:JSGRY opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. LIXIL has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22.

Get LIXIL alerts:

LIXIL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates water technology and housing technology business in Japan and internationally. It offers fixtures and vanities, which includes ceramic toilets, bidets, urinals, and basins, and vanities; bathing products, such as bath tubs, showers enclosures, whirlpool, and wellness solutions; and bathroom fittings, including single and two lever faucets and accessories, as well as hands and head showers, thermostats, and shower systems.

Receive News & Ratings for LIXIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIXIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.