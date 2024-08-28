LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
LIXIL Stock Down 0.2 %
OTCMKTS:JSGRY opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. LIXIL has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22.
LIXIL Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LIXIL
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for LIXIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIXIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.