Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock Position Raised by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,852,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Loews by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Loews by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Loews by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 174,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of L stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.45. 509,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,382. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $61.29 and a 1-year high of $83.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $212,552.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,781.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan C. Locker acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.63 per share, with a total value of $499,906.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,972.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $212,552.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,781.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

L has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

View Our Latest Analysis on L

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.