Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) were up 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 13,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Lomiko Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.