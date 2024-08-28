Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Shares Down 5.4%

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.56 and last traded at $35.25. Approximately 516,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 882,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBPH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Longboard Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,667 shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $578,844.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 488,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100,321 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $4,523,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 33,755 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,733,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.