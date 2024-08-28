LRI Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 503.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 333.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $498,315.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,172,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,257 shares of company stock valued at $11,192,946. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCK

McKesson Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $552.15 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $404.72 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $584.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.51. The stock has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.