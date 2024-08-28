LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 61,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 37,114 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 19,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DFS traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.35. The stock had a trading volume of 542,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,813. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.30. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $147.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

