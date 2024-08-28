LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,330 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Clorox by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.51. 937,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.69 and a 200 day moving average of $142.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 81.08, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.89.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a return on equity of 382.58% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.94.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

