LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,659 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Veralto in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Veralto by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,249.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,249.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,152 shares of company stock worth $1,211,920 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.46.

Veralto Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:VLTO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.15. 978,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,466. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion and a PE ratio of 30.04. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $112.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.28 and a 200 day moving average of $95.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

