Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 2.7%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) was down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 8,947,753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 32,630,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LCID has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lucid Group

In other news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $282,471.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,028,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,368,761.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lucid Group by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Lucid Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 598,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 52,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDFG Inc purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.