Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPD) Declares $1.81 Interim Dividend

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPD – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 1.811 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.
Macquarie Group Price Performance
