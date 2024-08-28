Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,499 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of Marathon Petroleum worth $161,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC traded down $3.31 on Tuesday, hitting $169.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,552. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $139.32 and a one year high of $221.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

