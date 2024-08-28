Mario Dubois Sells 2,000 Shares of Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Stock

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mario Dubois sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$16,000.00.

Mario Dubois also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Mario Dubois sold 500 shares of Stingray Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.95, for a total transaction of C$3,975.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Mario Dubois sold 7,500 shares of Stingray Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Mario Dubois sold 7,200 shares of Stingray Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.94, for a total value of C$57,168.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Mario Dubois sold 10,000 shares of Stingray Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.02, for a total value of C$80,200.00.

Stingray Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSE RAY.A traded down C$0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,346. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$417.15 million, a PE ratio of -27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Stingray Group has a 12 month low of C$4.21 and a 12 month high of C$8.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.83.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

