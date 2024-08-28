Mark A. Shaffer Sells 7,069 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) VP Mark A. Shaffer sold 7,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $157,638.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Liquidity Services stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.35 million, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.35. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $93.61 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 18.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 19.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LQDT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

