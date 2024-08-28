Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,000. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $227.60 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $180.75 and a one year high of $260.57. The company has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.53.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.39.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

