McAdam LLC Purchases 530 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

McAdam LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 627.4% in the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 545,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 470,859 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,935,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,784,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,047,000 after buying an additional 259,417 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,436.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 134,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 126,003 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,878,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NULV stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.95. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

