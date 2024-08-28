McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 10,750.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 871,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,870,000 after buying an additional 630,964 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $88,925,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,407,000 after purchasing an additional 378,296 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $71,199,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,485,000 after buying an additional 194,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $512,838.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,385.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,135,778.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $512,838.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,385.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 1.5 %

EXP stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,139. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.03 and a twelve month high of $279.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $608.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.06 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James cut Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.