McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,264 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 37,733.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,583. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $37.20.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

