McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,486 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CATH. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CATH traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.20. 24,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,256. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12 month low of $49.89 and a 12 month high of $68.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.76. The company has a market cap of $905.86 million, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2654 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.