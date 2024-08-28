McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $288.06 and last traded at $288.53. Approximately 800,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,528,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $288.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.71.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald’s Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $208.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.77.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,106 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,664,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,736 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in McDonald’s by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,542,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,769 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $348,206,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 39.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,005,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.