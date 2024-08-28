McKesson Co. (MCK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.
McKesson has increased its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. McKesson has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect McKesson to earn $35.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.
McKesson Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of MCK stock opened at $550.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $583.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.13. McKesson has a 12 month low of $404.72 and a 12 month high of $637.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.99, for a total transaction of $2,935,099.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,158.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 5,232 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.99, for a total value of $2,935,099.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,574 shares of company stock worth $10,254,842 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.29.
View Our Latest Research Report on MCK
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Best Growth Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Are Utility Stocks Running Out of Steam? What You Need to Know
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Snowflake’s Risk/Reward Profile Is Too Good To Miss
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.