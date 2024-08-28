McKesson Co. (MCK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

McKesson has increased its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. McKesson has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect McKesson to earn $35.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $550.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $583.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.13. McKesson has a 12 month low of $404.72 and a 12 month high of $637.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.99, for a total transaction of $2,935,099.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,158.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 5,232 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.99, for a total value of $2,935,099.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,574 shares of company stock worth $10,254,842 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.29.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

