Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) CFO Charles Brent Jr. Winn Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) CFO Charles Brent Jr. Winn acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Up 5.6 %
MDRR stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.74. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $14.94.
Medalist Diversified REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is currently -8.70%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.
Featured Articles
