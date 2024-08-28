Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG – Get Free Report) and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Payments has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Global Payments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions $140,000.00 0.00 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Global Payments $9.90 billion 2.84 $986.23 million $5.04 21.82

Profitability

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Global Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A N/A Global Payments 13.40% 11.72% 5.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of Global Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Global Payments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Global Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Payments 1 6 17 1 2.72

Global Payments has a consensus price target of $140.71, suggesting a potential upside of 27.94%.

Summary

Global Payments beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services. This segment also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added solutions and services, such as point-of-sale software, analytics and customer engagement, payroll and reporting, and human capital management. The Issuer Solutions segment offers solutions that enable financial institutions and retailers to manage their card portfolios through a platform; and commercial payments, account payables, and electronic payment alternatives solutions for businesses and governments. It markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

