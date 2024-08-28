Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Director Sells $227,850.00 in Stock

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) Director Michael H. Price sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $227,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,306.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mercantile Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

MBWM stock opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The firm has a market cap of $731.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MBWM. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mercantile Bank from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 90,802 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 47,528 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 260,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 34,725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,997,000 after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 20,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

