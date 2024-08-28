Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Boosted by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,377 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 0.9% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total value of $483,224.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,724,113. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total value of $1,007,350.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,759,417.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total value of $483,224.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,724,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 418,680 shares of company stock valued at $211,992,147. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:META traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $528.00. 11,304,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,221,447. The company’s 50 day moving average is $502.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.03 and a twelve month high of $544.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.