Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.23

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Metallurgical Co. of China Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57.

Metallurgical Co. of China Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th.

About Metallurgical Co. of China

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company’s Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

