MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Down 96.2% in August

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the July 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 27,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MCR stock remained flat at $6.38 on Wednesday. 68,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,687. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

MFS Charter Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Charter Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

