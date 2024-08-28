MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Down to $46.37

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.37, but opened at $44.54. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $43.18, with a volume of 316,256 shares traded.
MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.17.
MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
