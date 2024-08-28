MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Shares Gap Up to $35.74

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.74, but opened at $37.06. MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $37.56, with a volume of 37,919 shares changing hands.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 3.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.