MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

MillerKnoll has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.6% per year over the last three years. MillerKnoll has a payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MillerKnoll to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Shares of MillerKnoll stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $29.57. 43,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,335. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MillerKnoll has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $31.73.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $888.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.65 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MillerKnoll will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

