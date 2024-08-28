MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

MillerKnoll has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years. MillerKnoll has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MillerKnoll to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.56. The stock had a trading volume of 47,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,359. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70. MillerKnoll has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $888.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MillerKnoll will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

