Mina (MINA) One Day Volume Tops $28.98 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 28th. Mina has a total market cap of $521.32 million and approximately $28.98 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mina has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,182,642,797 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,271,359 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,182,472,945.8400393 with 1,149,979,833.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.44824085 USD and is down -6.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $65,188,644.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

