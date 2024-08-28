MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $8.89 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 163,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,744,000 after acquiring an additional 33,427 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 44,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,493,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $563.75. 1,448,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,032,296. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $550.33 and its 200 day moving average is $529.65. The company has a market capitalization of $486.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.