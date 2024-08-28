Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,937 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,058 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

MFG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,921. The stock has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $4.63.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

