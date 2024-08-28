Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $61,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 332.2% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 1,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 33,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.70.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $486.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,912. The stock has a market cap of $172.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.82, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.24.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $111,542.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,968.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total value of $111,542.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,968.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,309 shares of company stock worth $6,642,470 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.