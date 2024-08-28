Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $18,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TE Connectivity by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,265,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $693,985,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in TE Connectivity by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,230 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1,000.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,335,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $193,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,122 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,015,000 after purchasing an additional 403,750 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEL traded up $3.03 on Friday, hitting $153.08. 1,630,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,216. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.69.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,461 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

