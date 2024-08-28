Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $54.52 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $54,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 20,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.79.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.0 %

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.85. 2,449,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.00. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 51.15%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

