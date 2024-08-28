Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 4,100 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $75,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 29,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,248,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,671,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,594,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,393,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.33.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.70 on Friday, hitting $333.27. 1,518,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,661.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,661.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $927,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,390,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

