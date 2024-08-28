Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 8,300 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.6% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $89,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 812.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.87. 5,283,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,466,141. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $241.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.18 and its 200-day moving average is $170.68.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

