Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Upgraded by HSBC to Hold

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $82.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Moderna from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.79.

Shares of MRNA opened at $78.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.67. Moderna has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.62) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Moderna will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $81,467.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $859,486.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $81,467.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $859,486.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $1,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,224,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,792,839.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,953 shares of company stock worth $46,189,188. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $664,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 22.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,315,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

