Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) versus Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Financial Analysis

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gritstone bio and Moderna’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone bio $496,000.00 108.72 -$138.49 million ($1.24) -0.40 Moderna $4.99 billion 6.33 -$4.71 billion ($15.67) -5.26

Gritstone bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Moderna. Moderna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gritstone bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 Moderna 1 8 7 0 2.38

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gritstone bio and Moderna, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Gritstone bio presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 856.31%. Moderna has a consensus price target of $124.07, suggesting a potential upside of 50.50%. Given Gritstone bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gritstone bio is more favorable than Moderna.

Volatility & Risk

Gritstone bio has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moderna has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gritstone bio and Moderna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone bio -926.13% -232.42% -79.96% Moderna -116.18% -21.35% -15.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.5% of Gritstone bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Moderna shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Gritstone bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Moderna shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Moderna beats Gritstone bio on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors. The company is also developing SLATE, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors. In addition, it develops CORAL, a COVID-19 vaccine program; and a therapeutic vaccine candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials designed to treat and cure human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc.; and license agreement with Genevant Sciences GmbH. The company was formerly known as Gritstone Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Gritstone bio, Inc. in May 2021. Gritstone bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines. The company also offers systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics; cancer vaccines, such as personalized cancer, KRAS, and checkpoint vaccines; intratumoral immuno-oncology products; rare disease intracellular therapeutics; and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics. It has strategic alliances and collaborations with AstraZeneca; Merck & Co., Inc; Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited; Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.; Metagenomi, Inc.; Carisma Therapeutics, Inc.; CytomX Therapeutics; Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; Institute for Life Changing Medicines; and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

